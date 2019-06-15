TODAY |

Hong Kong leader suspends extradition bill, says sorry

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

Hong Kong's leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, said tonight she has suspended indefinitely a proposed extradition bill that sparked the city's biggest public protests in years.

"People in Hong Kong want a relatively peaceful and calm environment," Lam told reporters. She said it was time "for responsible government to restore as quickly as possible this calmness in society".

Lam told reporters she took the move in response to widespread public unhappiness over the measure, which would enable authorities to send some suspects to stand trial in courts in mainland China.

Many in the former British colony worry the measure would further erode cherished legal protections and freedoms. Lam said the government would study the matter further, for the "greatest interest of Hong Kong".

"After repeated internal deliberations over the last two days, I now announce that the government has decided to suspend the legislative amendment exercise," Lam said.

"I want to stress that the government is adopting an open mind," she said. "We have no intention to set a deadline for this work."

Lam apologised for what she said were failures in her government's work to convince and reassure the public, but said she has not withdrawn the bill.

She said she would "adopt a sincere and humble attitude in accepting criticism" over the government's handling of the issue.

Lam made the announcement as another mass protest was expected on Sunday, after clashes that turned violent on Wednesday, leaving about 80 people injured including 22 police officers.

The standoff between police and protestors in the former British colony escalated into Hong Kong's most severe political crisis since the Communist Party-ruled mainland took control in 1997 with a promise not to interfere with the city's civil liberties and courts.

Lam, chosen by Beijing to be the highest-level local official, has been caught between her Communist Party bosses and a public anxious to protect the liberties they enjoy as a former British colony.

She apologised for what she said were failures in her government's work to convince and reassure the public, but said she has not withdrawn the bill.

Lam said the legislation is still needed to address various deficiencies in Hong Kong's law. She said one of the factors driving the government's rush to get it enacted was criticism by the anti-money laundering Financial Action Task Force.

"We will try it again if circumstances permit," Lam said.

Appearing calm and cheerful, at least at first, she parried questions over whether she should step down and said she had strong support from Beijing for her decision.

"I can tell you the central people's government has confidence in my judgment and they support me," she said. She did not confirm, when asked, if she had met with Vice Premier Han Zheng to discuss the situation but said she had reported on the issue to Beijing.

Lam emphasised that a chief concern was to avoid further injuries both for the public and for police.

"It's possible there might be even worse confrontations that might be replaced by very serious injuries to my police colleagues and the public," she said. "I don't want any of those injuries to happen."

Lam defended the forceful moves by police during protests earlier in the week, saying some of those involved were "very violent".

"Have you seen those bricks?" thrown by protestors, she asked.

Adding to tensions, the extradition bill has drawn criticism from US and British lawmakers and human rights groups, prompting Beijing to lash back with warnings against "interference" in its internal affairs.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam speaks at a press conference in Hong Kong Saturday, June 15, 2019. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:54
The health drink is supposed to have many health benefits, including being good for the digestive system.
Concerns over high levels of alcohol in some Kombucha drinks
2
Summary: The sockeye's impressive spawning run is drawing crowds near Twizel.
Thousands of escaped salmon bounty for southern anglers
3
Adel Soliman and Cherie French
NZ woman forced to move to UAE with Egyptian husband to prove relationship here
4
The exhibition has opened at Canberra's National Gallery and reveals several hidden treasures that tell unique stories.
Ta Moko exhibition gives Australians insight into Māori traditions and history
5
Lotto Powerball (file picture).
Hamilton Powerball punter wins $10.2 million
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Workers, top, fix a net to cover one of the iconic stained glass windows of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Sunday, April 21, 2019. The fire that engulfed Notre Dame during Holy Week forced worshippers to find other places to attend Easter services, and the Paris diocese invited them to join Sunday's Mass at the grandiose Saint-Eustache Church on the Right Bank of the Seine River. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Small donors, not French tycoons, help pay Notre Dame works

Rescue launched for three Bolivians trapped in Chile mine

Trump blames Iran for tanker attacks but calls for talks

Baby cut from slain Chicago woman's womb dies