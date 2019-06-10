TODAY |

Hong Kong leader signals extradition bill will go forward despite bitter protests

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

Hong Kong's leader signalled today that her government will go ahead with proposed amendments to its extradition laws despite a massive protest against them that underscored fears about China's broadening footprint in the semi-autonomous territory.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters the legislation is important and will help Hong Kong uphold justice and fulfil its international obligations. Safeguards added in May will ensure that the legislation protects human rights, she said.

In what appeared to be Hong Kong's largest protest in more than a decade, hundreds of thousands of people marched through central Hong Kong on Sunday, three days before the Legislative Council is slated to take up the bill.

Hong Kong was guaranteed the right to retain its own social, legal and political systems for 50 years under an agreement reached before its 1997 return to China from British rule.

But China's ruling Communist Party has been seen as increasingly reneging on that agreement by pushing through unpopular legal changes.

The extradition bill amendments would allow Hong Kong to send people to mainland China to face charges, spurring criticism that defendants in the Chinese judicial system won't have the same rights as they would in Hong Kong.

Opponents contend the proposed legislation could make Hong Kong residents vulnerable to vague national security charges and unfair trials.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The new rules would allow China to extradite suspects from the city to the mainland. Source: 1 NEWS
    More From
    World
    Asia
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    01:25
    The Retirement Commissioner was suspended from her job last year but a QC later cleared her of bullying allegations.
    Retirement Commissioner says she would have been treated differently over workplace bullying allegations if she was a man
    2
    New Zealanders were surveyed on the issue in the latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll.
    New Zealanders against cannabis legalisation in latest 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll
    3
    Quade Cooper
    'People need to grow up' - Crusaders fans slammed for booing of Quade Cooper
    4
    Scott Gregory went up another gear as he hit the line and he never looked back in the 52-33 win.
    Baby Blacks fullback leaves Scottish defence in the dust with superb runaway try during World Cup win
    5
    Tauranga couple appeal for information after at least 1000 avocados stolen from their orchard
    MORE FROM
    World
    MORE

    One person killed, six others injured after crane collapses on apartment in Texas
    Hong Kong, CHINA - December 24, 2010: The police force in Hong Kong implements crowd management and special traffic arrangements on Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui on Christmas Eve. Night time. Focus on the policemen.

    Four people arrested after bombs set off near police in Hong Kong
    00:34
    A haka expert has criticised the actor for performing the traditional dance at a world heritage site.

    Kiwi actor Manu Bennett criticised after performing haka naked in Romania
    In this June 5, 2019, photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif, speaks at the Capitol in Washington. Holding the first in a series of hearings on Mueller's report, Democrats this coming week are intensifying their focus on the Russia probe and picking up the pace on an investigative "path," in the words of Pelosi, that some hope leads to impeachment. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

    Democrats to hold hearings on Mueller Report