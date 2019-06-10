Hong Kong leader signals extradition bill will go forward despite bitter protests

Hong Kong's leader signalled today that her government will go ahead with proposed amendments to its extradition laws despite a massive protest against them that underscored fears about China's broadening footprint in the semi-autonomous territory.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters the legislation is important and will help Hong Kong uphold justice and fulfil its international obligations. Safeguards added in May will ensure that the legislation protects human rights, she said.

In what appeared to be Hong Kong's largest protest in more than a decade, hundreds of thousands of people marched through central Hong Kong on Sunday, three days before the Legislative Council is slated to take up the bill.

Hong Kong was guaranteed the right to retain its own social, legal and political systems for 50 years under an agreement reached before its 1997 return to China from British rule.

But China's ruling Communist Party has been seen as increasingly reneging on that agreement by pushing through unpopular legal changes.

The extradition bill amendments would allow Hong Kong to send people to mainland China to face charges, spurring criticism that defendants in the Chinese judicial system won't have the same rights as they would in Hong Kong.