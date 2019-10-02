TODAY |

Hong Kong leader says Chinese military could step in if uprising gets bad

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam warns the Chinese military could step in if an uprising for democratic reforms in the city gets bad, but she reiterates the government still hopes to resolve the crisis on its own.

Lam has urged foreign critics to accept the reality that the four months of protests marked by a sharp escalation in violence was no longer "a peaceful movement for democracy."

After invoking emergency powers to ban people from wearing masks at rallies, Lam wouldn't rule out other measures including calling for Chinese intervention.

Lam said today: "I still strongly feel that we should find the solutions ourselves...but if the situation becomes so bad, then no options could be ruled out if we want Hong Kong to at least have another chance."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Thousands of people took to the streets as China marked its 70th anniversary of communist rule. Source: BBC
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Missing six-year-old boy found dead by police dive squad in Marlborough
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
4
Dropped Kiwis forward gifted premiership ring from Roosters coach Trent Robinson
5
One dead in crash between three motorbikes in Tasman District
MORE FROM
World
MORE
05:12

Trump supporters warn of 'civil war' if impeachment progresses

Discovery of 20 new moons puts Saturn ahead of Jupiter

Engineer claims maintenance record breach day after deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash
01:35

Extinction Rebellion protests cause havoc in major European cities