Hong Kong high schoolers rally as more protests planned

Associated Press
High school students have thronged a square in downtown Hong Kong to rally for political reforms as residents gird for further anti-government protests.

Hundreds of teenagers, wearing black and holding umbrellas in the oppressive heat, turned out this afternoon for the event, one of many demonstrations organised by different groups over the coming weeks.

Hong Kong has been gripped for more than two months by at times violent protests led by young people demanding the withdrawal of a China extradition bill and full democracy.

Tomorrow the movement's supporters plan to form human chains across the Chinese city, inspired by a similar event 30 years ago in the Baltic states when hundreds of thousands of Lithuanians, Latvians and Estonians joined together to mourn the loss of independence to Soviet rule.

Demonstrators shine laser pointers outside the Yuen Long MTR station during a protest in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Hong Kong riot police faced off briefly with protesters occupying a suburban train station Wednesday evening following a commemoration of a violent attack there by masked assailants on supporters of the anti-government movement. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Demonstrators shine laser pointers outside the Yuen Long MTR station during a protest in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press
