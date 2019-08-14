TODAY |

Hong Kong braces for airport protests after overnight unrest

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

Hong Kong authorities were limiting airport transport services and controlling access to terminals today as they braced for a second weekend of disruption following overnight demonstrations that turned violent.

Express train service will run from the station in downtown Hong Kong direct to the airport, skipping all stations in-between and only those with flight tickets can enter the terminals, airport officials said.

Bus services will also be adjusted to ensure smooth traffic.

The airport, the world's eighth busiest air hub, has been a frequent target during a summer of protests sparked by an extradition bill that would have allowed criminal suspects in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory to be sent to the mainland to face trial.

Many saw the bill as a glaring example of the city's eroding autonomy since the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam announced this week her government would formally withdraw the bill, but that has failed to appease protesters who have expanded their goals to include other issues.

The airport rail link was suspended last weekend after protesters threw objects on the track, blocked roads near the airport with burning barricades and damaged a metro station.

Last month, the airport was shut down for two days and hundreds of flights cancelled after protesters occupied the terminals, leading to violent clashes.

Police have warned protesters against plans to use fake boarding passes to gain entry to the airport, warning that offenders could face up to 14 years in jail.

Police also said they will monitor road traffic and nab drivers who intentionally slow down to disrupt traffic.

Policemen in riot gears arrest a protester during a demonstration at the Airport in Hong Kong. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
LIVE: All Blacks keep up scoring spree in second half in final World Cup warm up against Tonga
2
Two people trapped, SH1 traffic affected after two-car crash in Waikato
3
Mate Ma'a Tonga stars want to play for NZ, Australia again after board dispute
4
Kiwi onboard AirAsia flight from Maldives kicked on cockpit door after flames, loud bangs came from engine
5
Ex-All Black Troy Flavell scores cheeky winner as NZ Barbarians beat Pacific Legends
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Harry, Meghan and Archie head off for 10-day southern Africa trip

Dorian's floodwaters trap people in attics in North Carolina

US tells migrant woman, eight months pregnant to wait in Mexico
02:51

The Latest: UK Lords pass law to block no-deal Oct 31 Brexit