TODAY |

Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights over protests

1 NEWS, Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
Transport

Hong Kong Airport authorities have cancelled all remaining flights as protestors descended on the terminal for a fourth day.

Thousands of people remain at the airport which is one of the world’s largest international terminals, BBC reports.

In a statement, the airport said operations had been "seriously disrupted" by the public assembly.

Hong Kong has seen nine weeks of protests, with no end in sight. The movement's demands include the resignation of the Chinese territory's leader, democratic elections, the release of those arrested in earlier protests and an investigation into police use of force against the protesters.

Demonstrations continued over the weekend, including at the airport where protesters holding signs staged a sit-in at the arrival and departure halls on Friday.

Police said they had not received a formal application for the airport protest and warned against violence or disruptions that could endanger public safety. They issued four objection letters for marches planned for the weekend.

However, China's Civil Aviation Authority issued a warning to Cathay Pacific about the involvement of its staff in "riots."

It said starting over the weekend, all Cathay Pacific personnel "involved in and supporting illegal demonstrations" will no longer be able to fly to mainland China or work there in air transportation.

All Cathay Pacific crew members flying to the mainland will have to submit their identification details to Chinese authorities for approval before flights can proceed, it said.

During a general strike on Monday, more than 100 flights were cancelled because airline and airport employees were participating in the protest.

Your playlist will load after this ad

TVNZ reporter Kimberlee Downs is in Hong Kong as demonstrations continue for a ninth week. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
World
Asia
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:38
Coles said everyone in the team knows Barrett isn't a dirty player but he has a "bit of a habit of using that shoulder".
Steve Hansen stopped red-carded Scott Barrett apologising at team meeting, Dane Coles says
2
Former All Blacks coach John Hart.
Former All Blacks coach John Hart condemns props, Ben Smith after Wallabies loss
3
Sunday’s cameras were allowed into the world of Oranga Tamariki to see what they deal with every day.
'I've seen the dark sides of this country' – Oranga Tamariki social workers describe working on the frontline
4
The decision on a Cane-Savea axis is now down to selectors.
Sam Cane unsure over future of Ardie Savea combo
5
Josh and Kendall Macdonald are celebrating one very busy year, so Hilary Barry popped along to help.
Four times the love: Timaru quads celebrate first birthday
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:31
The wealthy American was accused of trafficking underaged girls for sex.

Trump weighs in on Twitter about Epstein death, suggesting he believes it may not have been suicide
02:03
Channel Nine reporter Renae Henry explains.

Australian man karate kicks local off moving scooter during drunken Bali rampage
Two members of Colombia´s air force, inset, hang from a cable under a helicopter flying a Colombian flag.

Colombia airmen plunge to death wrapped in flag during stunt
00:14
The Eire victims were aged between eight months and seven years.

Five children killed in day care centre fire in Pennsylvania