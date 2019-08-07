Hong Kong airport cancels all departing flights over protests

Hong Kong Airport authorities have cancelled all remaining flights as protestors descended on the terminal for a fourth day.

Thousands of people remain at the airport which is one of the world’s largest international terminals, BBC reports.

In a statement, the airport said operations had been "seriously disrupted" by the public assembly.

Hong Kong has seen nine weeks of protests, with no end in sight. The movement's demands include the resignation of the Chinese territory's leader, democratic elections, the release of those arrested in earlier protests and an investigation into police use of force against the protesters.

Demonstrations continued over the weekend, including at the airport where protesters holding signs staged a sit-in at the arrival and departure halls on Friday.

Police said they had not received a formal application for the airport protest and warned against violence or disruptions that could endanger public safety. They issued four objection letters for marches planned for the weekend.

However, China's Civil Aviation Authority issued a warning to Cathay Pacific about the involvement of its staff in "riots."

It said starting over the weekend, all Cathay Pacific personnel "involved in and supporting illegal demonstrations" will no longer be able to fly to mainland China or work there in air transportation.

All Cathay Pacific crew members flying to the mainland will have to submit their identification details to Chinese authorities for approval before flights can proceed, it said.