Homes destroyed after deadly magnitude 7.1 earthquake off Peru

A powerful earthquake struck off Peru's coast today, tumbling homes in small, rural towns, killing at least one person and injuring dozens, officials said.

The sole fatality was a man crushed by a falling rock, officials said.

Sixty-five people were injured, according to the national chief of civil defence.

The earthquake destroyed 171 homes, displacing the same number of families, Peru's National Emergency Operations Center said on its websitet. It added that 736 families had been affected in some way by the tremor.

Emergency crews responded by bringing in tents and mattresses to displaced families, officials said.

The US Geological Survey said the early morning quake had a magnitude of 7.1 and was centred 40 kilometres from Acari in the Arequipa department of southwestern Peru.

The quake jolted people awake as far away as the capital city of Lima, some 560km from Acari.