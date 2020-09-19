Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor

Strong winds pushed a wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles onto the desert floor and spread it rapidly in several directions, causing it to explode in size and destroy homes, officials said.

Firefighter Ricardo Gomez, of a San Benito Monterey Cal Fire crew, sets a controlled burn with a drip torch while fighting fires in California. Source: Associated Press

Crews on the ground shifted from attacking the blaze to protecting homes because they were "outflanked" by the flames, fire spokeswoman Kerry Gillibrand said.

The fire grew by nearly 20,000 acres to 368 square kilometres.

Some residents in Juniper Hills fled as blowing embers sparked spot fires, hitting some homes but sparing others. Bridget Lensing said she feared her family's house was lost after seeing on Twitter that a neighbor's house three doors down went up in flames.

"The past year, I poured my heart and soul into improving this home," Lensing said. "And it could be ripped away so quickly."

It wasn't immediately clear how many homes were burned in the area about 80 kilometres northeast of downtown LA. A crew will assess damages once the area is cleared of danger, said fire spokesman Sky Cornell. No injuries were reported.

He said crews will take advantage of slightly cooler temperatures to make headway on Saturday. However, winds were expected to remain strong with possible gusts of up to 25 mph.

On the south side of the blaze, firefighters continued to protect Mount Wilson, which overlooks greater Los Angeles and has a historic observatory founded more than a century ago and numerous broadcast antennas serving Southern California.

The fire that started September 6 had already doubled in size over the last week. It is 15 per cent contained.

Officials said the fire has been challenging because it is burning in areas that have not burned in decades, and because the firestorms across California have limited resources. There were about 1,660 firefighters on the lines.

A statement from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said it was the 26th death involving wildfires besieging the state.

A new blaze sparked by a vehicle that caught fire was growing in wilderness outside Palm Springs.

To the north, a fire burning for nearly a month in Sequoia National Forest roared to life again and prompted evacuation orders for the central California mountain communities of Silver City and Mineral King.