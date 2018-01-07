Homeowner fails to save Melbourne home of 30 years from raging bush fire

Fire crews have spent the night blacking out a fire that severely damaged a Melbourne family's home.

The fire at Carrum Downs started just after 3pm yesterday and moved fast, putting the entire street of Darnley Drive at risk, CFA Assistant Chief Officer Trevor Owen told reporters.

"It travelled very, very quickly and we had a few kilometres of a front within a matter of an hour that we had to be able to control," he said.

"There were a lot of embers being thrown up which caused a lot of other fires that were progressing in front of the fire front."

At the height of the fire, 50 fire appliances and more than 300 firefighters were battling the blaze.

It was declared under control before 9pm.

The fire in dense scrubland damaged one Darnley Drive home when embers got into an evaporative air conditioning unit. The house escaped total destruction but the family can't stay there, Mr Owen said.

The homeowner, Jimmy Crozier, tried to save his home of 30 year's with a garden hose but failed.

"I went out to just dampen down the backyard, the fence and the sheds - whatever I could do," Mr Crozier told Nine News.

It also damaged sheds, fences and a motorhome.

It's unclear how or where the fire started and that will be investigated.

The fire was one of many sparked across the state as Victoria suffered through an extremely hot yesterday.

At one stage a fire in the western Victorian town of Glenormiston was declared an emergency and residents were told it was too late to leave, but firefighters were quick to get it under control.