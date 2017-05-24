 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Homeless hero of Manchester bombing reunited with estranged mum after she sees him in news

share

Source:

AAP

A homeless man who came to the aid of the Manchester Arena bombing victims has been reunited with his estranged mother - after she spotted him in news reports of the attack.

Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

Source: Matthew Pover

Chris Parker, 33, was in the foyer area of the venue when the device went off as music fans left the Ariana Grande concert last Monday, killing 22 people and injuring dozens more.

Jessica Parker saw her son for the first time in five years on Friday.

"It was heart wrenching, absolutely heart wrenching to know that he actually still wanted his mum," she told the BBC.

"He told me very matter-of-factly what he did and said, 'Mum, I've just done what anybody else would do'.

"I said, 'I don't think so Chris, I think you did something really wonderful and you need to remember that'."

Mr Parker regularly went to beg at the Arena as concert crowds head home and recalled hearing a bang and seeing a white flash as the bomb went off.

Speaking last week, he said: "It knocked me to the floor and then I got up and instead of running away, my gut instinct was to run back and try and help.

"There was people lying on the floor everywhere.

"I saw a little girl ... she had no legs. I wrapped her in one of the merchandise T-shirts and I said 'Where is your mum and daddy?' She said, 'My dad is at work, my mum is up there'."

He also tended to a woman who was badly hurt from the bombing with serious leg and head injuries.

"She passed away in my arms. I haven't stopped crying," he said.

Related

UK and Europe

Crime and Justice

00:30
Stephen Jones says if he "didn’t help, he wouldn’t be able to live with himself".

Video: Homeless man who helped injured children in Manchester attack 'had to pull nails out of little girl's face'
Homeless man Chris Parker cradled a woman in his arms as she passed away after Manchester attack.

'Absolute hero' - donations flood in for heroic homeless man who cradled injured woman until she passed away after Manchester attack

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:11
1
Over a dozen fire crews are battling the blaze in Henderson.

Raw video: Huge plumes of smoke rise from West Auckland transfer station fire

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:48
3
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka


00:31
4
Video: Bill English appears to ignore kids' haka for him at netball game – and doesn't clap

Watch: 'Exceptionally bad form' - Bill English slammed for talking through Maori kids' haka at netball game

00:16
5
Vege King in Hamilton says staff confronted an alleged shoplifter outside the shop and a melee broke out.

Video: Shop staffer swings cricket bat during violent scuffle following alleged shoplifting


00:31
Video: Bill English appears to ignore kids' haka for him at netball game – and doesn't clap

Watch: 'Exceptionally bad form' - Bill English slammed for talking through Maori kids' haka at netball game

The PM is accused of ignoring a group of Porirua Maori school kids performing a haka right in front of him, during halftime at a national netball match.

00:49
The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.

Watch: Lions captain Sam Warburton accepts the challenge as his squad is greeted in NZ with powhiri

The Lions skipper represents the squad on their arrival in New Zealand today.


00:48
The British and Irish Lions touched down today at Auckland Airport.

Video: Welcome to Aotearoa! Lions sing beautiful song after Maori warriors perform fierce Ka Mate haka

The British and Irish Lions got a warm Kiwi welcome on arrival at Auckland Airport today.

00:29
After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

'The Kiwis have got race bikes … we put a BMX in' - mind games master Jimmy Spithill still adamant Oracle not copying Team NZ

After saying that his team hadn't copied NZ, Oracle's Aussie helmsman thinks their system is better.

01:00
Executive Director of the NZ Aids Foundation, Dr Jason Myers, says the latest figures are a strong call to action.

HIV diagnoses in New Zealand at an all time high

The number of people diagnosed with HIV in New Zealand in 2016 was the highest for any one year.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ