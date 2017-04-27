Home owner wins the right to keep house in posh London suburb painted like a candy cane

A woman who decorated her London townhouse with red and white stripes can ignore a council order to repaint it after winning a high court battle.

Property developer Zipporah Lisle-Mainwaring, 71, originally painted the candy stripes on the Kensington building in 2015.

The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea was not impressed with her choice and said it was out of keeping with the look of the area, one of the most expensive in the UK, serving her with a notice to repaint it white.

But in a high court ruling this week, Mr Justice Gilbart ruled that the stripy decoration was "entirely lawful".

The council had served the notice to Ms Lisle Mainwaring under the Town and Country Planning Act 1990 where they claimed "stripes on the front elevation, is incongruous with... the local area".