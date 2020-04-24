Home of man charged over Melbourne crash in which four police officers died vandalised with death threat

Richard Pusey, the Porsche driver who's been charged over a crash in Melbourne in which four police officers died, has had his multi-million dollar home vandalised.

Richard Pusey. Source: Nine

The garage door of his $3.18 million Fitzroy apartment was defaced and damaged yesterday morning with the word "die" written on it, according to Nine News.

Pusey's wife Anne was woken by a bang on Saturday and called police who arrived 20 minutes later and patrolled the street during the day.

Nine News reports she has since complained that officers took too long to respond.

On Wednesday, Pusey was pulled over for allegedly speeding on the city's Eastern Freeway.

At truck then smashed into four police officers, killing all of them. They were Kevin King, Joshua Prestney, Lynette Taylor and Glen Humphris.

Pusey was charged with nine offences relating to the accident and a court heard he filmed one of the dying police officer's final moments.

"All I wanted was to go home and have my sushi and now you've f***** my f****** car," Mr Pusey allegedly said as Senior Constable Lynette Taylor continued to groan for help, the Melbourne Magistrates Court was told.

He also allegedly walked up to her and said: "There you go. Amazing, absolutely amazing".

He is in protective custody at Melbourne Assessment Prison.

Days on from the crash, the truck driver, Mohinder Singh Bajwa, remains in hospital and is yet to be interviewed. It is not yet know if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.