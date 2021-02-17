TODAY |

Home invader in US dies after being bludgeoned by 82-year-old defending his wife

Source:  Associated Press

A man accused of attacking a South Carolina couple inside their home ended up dead after being bludgeoned to the floor by the 82-year-old husband, authorities said today.

The incident report said the assailant cut the 79-year-old wife on her forehead before the woman's husband stopped the attack by repeatedly striking the intruder with the butt of a gun. Source: istock.com

The couple told the Aiken County Sheriff's Office that a man came to their door Monday afternoon (local time) and forced his way into the home, attacking them with a knife. The incident report filed by deputies said the assailant cut the 79-year-old wife on her forehead, news outlets reported.

The woman's husband stopped the attack by repeatedly striking the intruder with the butt of a gun, the report said. When deputies arrived at the home, they found the suspect on the floor, bloody and unresponsive.

The suspected intruder died Monday night at a hospital, said Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. He said an autopsy was planned to determine the cause of death.

Authorities identified the suspect Tuesday as 61-year-old Harold L. Runnels Jr.

The couple told deputies they had seen him walking in their neighbourhood a few times, but did not know why he attacked.


World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:37
Two new community Covid-19 cases, both linked to infected Auckland family - Hipkins
2
Pike River re-entry team reaches farthest point into mine drift it will go
3
Kiwi journalist stuck on horror 12-hour ferry ride to Picton gets time for 'unexpected' wedding prep
4
Opinion: Scott Morrison played a short sighted, inwardly focused, selfish move
5
Live stream: 1 NEWS coronavirus special - Government updates
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Gisborne police seek breakthrough in arson case after man threw burning object at house
00:23

Europe's most active volcano, Mount Etna in Italy, erupts again in dramatic fashion

Victoria's snap Covid-19 lockdown due to end, but uncertainty looms

Case dropped after New York woman who targeted Black birdwatcher gets racial bias counselling