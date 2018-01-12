Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt still clinging to life

Jessica Falkholt continues to cling to life in hospital more than a day after her life support was turned off following a horrific car crash on the NSW south coast.

The Home and Away actor and her younger sister Annabelle were pulled from the fiery wreckage of their car near Ulladulla on Boxing Day but her parents Lars and Vivian died at the scene.

Annabelle, 21, died from her injuries three days after the head-on crash and Jessica has been in a critical condition in St George Hospital.

The hospital yesterday confirmed her life support had been switched off. This morning, the hospital said she remained in a critical condition.

The driver of the 4WD involved in the accident reportedly travelling home from a Nowra methadone clinic when he was killed in the crash.