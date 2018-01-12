 

Home and Away actress Jessica Falkholt remembered as 'beautiful and talented'

Australian actor Jessica Falkholt has been remembered as "a beautiful and talented soul" with a contagious smile following her death three weeks after a horror road smash that killed her parents and sister.

The 29-year-old's entire family were killed in the accident.
The 29-year-old had been in a critical condition after being pulled from the wreckage of the crash on the NSW South Coast on Boxing Day.

She had clung to life but died on Wednesday morning in St George hospital, six days after her life support was switched off and a week after hundreds gathered to farewell her parents Lars and Vivian, and 21-year-old sister Annabelle.

Annabelle died in hospital three days after the crash, while Lars and Vivian were killed instantly.

Jessica had reportedly undergone several surgeries, including the removal of a kidney and part of her skull, and had been in a coma.

After graduating from NIDA, Jessica played Hope Morrison in TV soap Home and Away and made her feature film debut in the forthcoming supernatural thriller Harmony.

Crew, cast and fans of Home and Away have remembered her as a great talent and pleasure to work with.

"Such a beautiful and talented soul - taken so soon &amp; so tragically. May you now rest in peace alongside Annabelle, Lars and Vivian. Sending my deepest sympathy to the extended

Falkholt family &amp; friends," Home and Away star James Stewart said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Actor Shannon Deguara said she was "always a pleasure to know and work with, such a great talent lost."

"You will be missed by many with your bubbly personality and contagious smile," he wrote on Facebook.

Nadine Terens, a make-up artist who worked with Jessica on the long-running Seven Network series, said she would always remember the actor fondly.

"Jess you have fought so bravely and ferociously yet now you are reunited with your family. Shine bright you gorgeous soul. Our friendship will never be forgotten," she wrote on Facebook.

In a statement, Seven said, "the entire Home and Away family is heartbroken".

NIDA said it was greatly saddened by the news.

"It is with great sadness that NIDA and the NIDA community recognises the tragic passing of our talented young NIDA graduate Jessica Falkholt," the acting school said in a statement.

