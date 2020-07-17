TODAY |

Holocaust survivor comes face-to-face with her liberator's children after 75 years thanks to banknote

Source:  1 NEWS

A Holocaust survivor has come face-to-face with her liberator's children from the other side of the world thanks to a note on a German banknote.

The touching scenes were 75 years in the making. Source: Nine

The meeting comes 75 years after 90-year-old Lily Ebert was rescued from Auschwitz as a teenager by Private Hyman Schulman in 1945, Nine reports. Most of her family, including her parents and sister, were killed.

Ms Ebert, her daughter and her great-grandson, Dov Forman, met Private Schulman's son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Arlene Schulman, through Zoom on Monday. 

It comes after Mr Forman shared Ms Ebert's story on Twitter last week, where it went viral.

"The moist emotion of the moment was brought back and it was actually overwhelming," Mr Shulman said.

Private Schulman died seven years ago, but he remained deeply affected by the war. 

"It affected how he was in the world and how he was in his family," his descendant, Ms Shulman, explained. 

At the time, Private Schulman gave her a German bank note with a message for "good luck and happiness" and "the start to a new life," which Ms Ebert kept decades later.

"It was, for me, something special," she said.

Another meeting between the families has been planned for next week.

