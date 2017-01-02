 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Hollywood sign vandalised to read 'Hollyweed' in new year prank

share

Source:

Associated Press

No, Los Angeles residents, it wasn't your hangovers playing tricks on you. The Hollywood sign really did read "Hollyweed" for a few hours on New Year's Day.

A prankster is believed to have altered the famous sign overnight.
Source: ABC 7

Police were investigating today after a prankster used giant tarps to turn two of the iconic sign's white Os into Es sometime overnight in LA.

The vandal, dressed in all black, was recorded by security cameras and could face a misdemeanour trespassing charge, said Sergeant Robert Payan.

The person scaled a protective fence surrounding the sign above Griffith Park and then clambered up each giant letter to drape the coverings, Payan said.

The prank may be a nod to California voters' approval in November of Proposition 64, which legalised the recreational use of marijuana, beginning in 2018.

Hikers and tourists in the hills spent the morning snapping photos of themselves in front of the altered sign before park rangers began removing the tarps.

"It's kind of cool being here at the moment," Bruce Quinn told KABC-TV.

"I thought we came to see the Hollywood sign, not the' Hollyweed' sign. But hey it's OK with me!"

While attention-grabbing, the prank was not exactly original. 

Forty-one years ago to the day - January 1 1976 - a college student similarly altered the sign, using curtains to make it read "Hollyweed."

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Teenage girl assaulted while out walking with younger sister

00:26
2
Olivier Giroud managed to somehow find the back of the net with an upright scorpion kick in his side’s 2-0 win over Crystal Palace

Talk about being modest: Arsenal star Olivier Giroud says 'maximum luck' was behind brilliant scorpion kick goal

3

Teenage girls indecently assaulted on Mount Maunganui beach

01:07
4
The foursome took part in a charity event for the people of Kaikoura – with hilarious results.

Watch: Saveas v Williams sisters – The hilarious meeting between superstar siblings

00:54
5
Carey's mood seemed to range from frustration to resignation as she struggled with the pre-recorded musical tracks.

Video: Mariah Carey ends 2016 with performance debacle in Times Square


02:19
A major tourist attraction is set to reopen, seven weeks after the 7.8 earthquake left Kaikoura and surrounding communities isolated.

Kaikoura whale watching boat set to sail in boost for quake-hit tourist town

A small section of the slipway has been dredged, allowing Whale Watch Kaikoura to load and unload passengers.

01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Holiday road toll rises to 18 after truck rolls in the Bay of Plenty

The accident happened at Thornton Rd at 12.30pm.


01:56
Three people have been killed already, bringing the holiday road toll to 18, topping off what police call a terrible year on our roads.

Boy, 12, in critical condition after campervan and car collide in Waikato

Three other people including a 13-year-old boy remain in hospital.

01:56
The plea from police comes as the road toll total is the same as last year with six days still to go.

Speed, alcohol and not wearing seatbelts cause road toll to rise in 2016

Last year 326 people were killed on New Zealand's roads.

00:22
A St John Paramedic says the man was lucky after receiving a gunshot wound to his knee.

Man reportedly shot while driving in West Auckland overnight

The man heard two bangs and then felt pain in his knee.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ