Hollywood’s former power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in middle of custody battle

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
The southern continent has lost about three trillion tonnes of ice since 1992 and scientists say the window of opportunity to prevent major meltdown of the icesheets is narrowing
Coach Steve Hansen urges his team to improve on 41-point opening win.
Treaty settlement money has been spent on consultants trying to bring the parties together.
Phil Goff denies the claims, but says he takes the allegations seriously.
Grower Leaderbrand, which supplies the big supermarkets, saw significant crop losses and is warning of a supply shortage.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ