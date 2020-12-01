TODAY |

Holiday air travel surges in US despite dire health warnings

Source:  Associated Press

Nearly 1.2 million people passed through US airports yesterday, the greatest number since the pandemic gripped the country in March, despite pleas from health experts for Americans to stay home over Thanksgiving.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The country experienced its busiest travel day since the pandemic began. Source: 1 NEWS

The Transportation Security Administration screened at least 1 million people on four of the last 10 days through yesterday. That's still half the crowd recorded last year at airports, when more than 2 million people were counted per day.

With new reported cases of coronavirus spiking across the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had issued a warning against Thanksgiving travel just a week before the holiday.

Some airlines had reported a pullback in bookings as virus cases grew. Today, JetBlue Airways said “booking trends remain volatile”, and a recovery in travel demand will be uneven into next year.

JetBlue, the nation’s sixth-largest airline, plans to fly only half its normal schedule in the fourth quarter and revenue will fall about 70 per cent from the same period last year. Those are slightly deeper reductions in flying and revenue than the New York carrier had expected before the recent spike in infections.

World
Travel
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:48
Jacinda Ardern says public bears some responsibility for housing crisis after failed taxation attempts
2
Landslide forces residents of two homes in Porirua to evacuate as wild weather continues to lash region
3
White Island owners among those charged in WorkSafe investigation over eruption tragedy
4
'A bit emotional watching this' - The Rock responds to Christchurch boy's video on domestic violence
5
Jacinda Ardern says NZ can talk tough to China, but will do so 'predictably'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:24

Thousands evacuated in Indonesia as volcano sends smoke and ash 4km into sky

British singer 'deeply sorry' for throwing birthday party under lockdown
00:23

Government extends business debt relief for another 10 months
03:30

Kiwi doctor says to take US longevity research with a 'grain of salt'