Holiday air travel surges in US despite dire health warnings

Nearly 1.2 million people passed through US airports yesterday, the greatest number since the pandemic gripped the country in March, despite pleas from health experts for Americans to stay home over Thanksgiving.

The Transportation Security Administration screened at least 1 million people on four of the last 10 days through yesterday. That's still half the crowd recorded last year at airports, when more than 2 million people were counted per day.

With new reported cases of coronavirus spiking across the country, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had issued a warning against Thanksgiving travel just a week before the holiday.

Some airlines had reported a pullback in bookings as virus cases grew. Today, JetBlue Airways said “booking trends remain volatile”, and a recovery in travel demand will be uneven into next year.