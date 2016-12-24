Hold on! Wobbly planes hit by severe winds nearly blown off tarmac trying to land at UK airport

People traveling for Christmas faced a heart-stopping landing on board flights across the UK as passenger jets were hit by strong winds.

Dramatic footage shows two planes swaying from side to side approaching the Birmingham Airport runway at a sharp angle as storm Barbara batters the country.

Both passenger planes landed safely and similar conditions were reported at a number of airports, the Mirror reported.

Storm Barbara has lashed part of the UK with heavy rain and severe winds up to 193km/h.