Hold on! Wobbly planes hit by severe winds nearly blown off tarmac trying to land at UK airport

People traveling for Christmas faced a heart-stopping landing on board flights across the UK as passenger jets were hit by strong winds.

Storm Barbara battered Birmingham Airport causing pilots grief and passengers unease as they touched down at uncomfortable angles.
Dramatic footage shows two planes swaying from side to side approaching the Birmingham Airport runway at a sharp angle as storm Barbara batters the country.

Both passenger planes landed safely and similar conditions were reported at a number of airports, the Mirror reported. 

Storm Barbara has lashed part of the UK with heavy rain and severe winds up to 193km/h.

The severe storm is causing problems for millions of Christmas travellers with roads and rail lines flooding, flights delayed and ferries cancelled. 

