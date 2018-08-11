 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

'Hold, hold, hold' - Last-minute technical problem delays NASA's flight to sun

Associated Press
Topics
World
Space
North America

A last-minute technical problem yesterday delayed NASA's unprecedented flight to the sun.

The early morning launch countdown was halted with just one-minute, 55 seconds remaining, keeping the Delta IV rocket on its pad with the Parker Solar Probe.

Rocket maker United Launch Alliance said it would try again today, provided the helium-pressure issue can be resolved quickly.

As soon as the red pressure alarm for the gaseous helium system went off, a launch controller ordered, "Hold, hold, hold".

Once on its way, the Parker probe will venture closer to our star than any other spacecraft.

The $2.2 million (USD) mission is already a week late because of rocket issues.

Yesterday's launch attempt encountered a series of snags; in the end, controllers ran out of time.

Thousands of spectators gathered in the middle of the night to witness the launch, including the University of Chicago astrophysicist for whom the spacecraft is named.

Eugene Parker predicted the existence of solar wind 60 years ago.

He's now 91 and eager to see the solar probe soar.

He plans to stick around at least another few days.

The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket with the Parker Solar Probe onboard shortly after the Mobile Service Tower was rolled back. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
Space
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:39
The video's release marks this year’s Elvis Week, which features tribute performances to the star.

Lisa Marie Presley sings soulful duet with her late father and King of Rock n' Roll, Elvis

2

German police rescue man being terrorised by squirrel
3

Retirement Commissioner calls for changes to KiwiSaver so man with Down syndrome can visit brother
4

Motorcyclist scolds woman reading while driving on Auckland motorway
5

Airline mechanic who stole plane told air traffic controllers he was a 'broken guy' before crashing

MORE FROM
World
MORE

US newspaper calls for coordinated war of words against Trump
00:30
Almost 390,000 people are homeless or displaced after an earthquake destroyed around 68,000 homes.

Watch: Indonesian air force deliver 90 tonnes of aid to quake-hit Lombok Island

02:29
Neighbouring countries are also laying claim to the resource-rich waters.

China continues military expansion into heavily-contested South China Sea despite opposition
02:01
A 70-year-old German man is still missing after the caravan he was in was swept away.

Rescuers evacuate 1600 campers after storm causes flash flooding in Southern France

West Australian pet welfare programmes get million dollar cash boost

AAP
Topics
World
Politics
Animals
Health

Pets caught out in family and domestic violence will be a little better off with the West Australian government's $1.1 million-plus splash for welfare programs, animal shelter upgrades and equipment.

The RSPCA WA has been given $111,000 to continue the Pets in Crisis program which allows pets to be temporarily fostered out anonymously while their parents escape unsafe home situations.

More than $1 million will be used for equipment and upgrades at the Malaga site while the rest will go to other projects including four new vehicles for remote travel to kennel upgrades.

Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence Minister Simone McGurk said the money would go to "long-overdue upgrades" and help produce positive results in keeping women and children safe.

"People may find it difficult to seek help due to concern for the pet's safety so this program may help to save both human and animal lives," she said.

A yellow Labrador Retriever puppy playing with ball tennis outdoors in the grass
Labrador Retriever puppy playing with tennis ball. (File) Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Politics
Animals
Health
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
00:50
Grace is only 11 but she’s old enough to understand the bullet point in her medical records – “exposed to P in utero”.

'I’m going to be brave' - Girl, 11, knows her mother's drug taking meant she was exposed to P in the uterus

Pacific Update with Barbara Dreaver: Church-loving nana goes viral, shocking PNG police beating causes condemnation

Should drug testing of beneficiaries be stopped after 'so few' fail?

Rowing NZ high performance manager resigns amid climate of fear claims

Watch: The touching moment Jacinda Ardern helps schoolboy deliver speech on the scourge of plastic bags

Nine-year-old Indian-born chess prodigy wins fight to stay in Britain

Associated Press
Topics
World
Immigration

A nine-year-old India-born chess prodigy whose fight to stay in Britain drew international attention can remain in the country, the UK government said yesterday.

Shreyas Royal, who came to Britain with his family when he was three years old, has competed internationally and came fourth in the World Cadets competition in Brazil last year. But his family faced having to leave the UK when his father's work visa expires next month.

The English Chess Federation and two lawmakers had appealed to Home Secretary Sajid Javid to let the family stay, saying Shreyas was the UK's greatest chess talent in a generation and had lived in the country most of his life.

Javid said Friday (local time) that, "after carefully reviewing the evidence, I have taken the personal decision to allow Shreyas and his family to stay in the UK."

"We have always been clear we want a world-class immigration system that welcomes highly talented individuals from across the globe," he said.

The boy's father, Jitendra Singh, said Shreyas "jumped on the sofa and started dancing" when he heard the news.

He said the decision was "such a relief for us."

"Yesterday we were packing to leave, we thought we had to go," said Mr Singh, an IT project manager.

London's Battersea Chess Club, where Shreyas plays, thanked supporters and said the young chess player had "a big future ahead of him on the world stage, hopefully representing England."

Immigration is a divisive issue in Britain, and reducing the number of newcomers was a major factor for many voters who in 2016 backed leaving the European Union. The Conservative government says it wants Britain to remain open to global talent, but has tightened policies in recent years in a bid to create a "hostile environment" for illegal immigration.

Critics say many legal immigrants to Britain have suffered as a result of excessive bureaucracy and harsh decisions. Earlier this year it was revealed that hundreds of legal long-term residents from the Caribbean had been refused medical care or threatened with deportation because they could not produce paperwork to prove their right to remain in the UK.

Javid, who was appointed in April after the migration scandal felled his predecessor, has said the term "hostile environment" ''does not represent our values as a country."

Nigel Short is in Auckland for a tournament, but took the afternoon to back up his controversial claims that women just aren’t "hardwired" for playing chess.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Immigration