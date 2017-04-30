 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Hobby-horsing craze hits Finland

share

Source:

Associated Press

Sporting a black leather jacket, dyed red hair and a tattooed arm, Alisa Aarniomaki looks like she's on her way to a rock band rehearsal session.

Ella Holm and hobby horse Fede compete during the hobby horsing Finnish championships in Vantaa, Finland, Saturday, April 29, 2017. (Heikki Saukkomaa/ Lehtikuva via AP)

Ella Holm and hobby horse Fede compete during the hobby horsing Finnish championships in Vantaa, Finland. (Heikki Saukkomaa/ Lehtikuva via AP)

Source: Associated Press

But instead of carrying a guitar, the 20-year-old Finn gently holds on to something else: a puffy stuffed horse head on a wooden stick complete with glued-on eyes, mane and reins.

She's been riding real horses from the age of ten but became instantly smitten by hobby-horsing, a sport with gymnastic elements that has spawned a social media subculture among Finnish teen girls, when she first heard about it on a web discussion forum several years ago.

"Hobby-horsing has a strong therapeutic side to it," says Aarniomaki, adding that it has helped her to deal with difficult personal issues such as her parents' divorce and bullying at school.

Like a real horse and its rider, the hobbyhorse and its master form a team and become attached to each other. Similarly, the sports simulates traditional equestrian events including competing in dressage and show jumping, and is physically demanding.

Some actual horse riders may look down on hobby-horsing as childlike past-time not suitable for anyone aged over ten, but Fred Sundwall, the secretary general of the Equestrian Federation of Finland, disagrees.

"We think it's simply wonderful that hobby-horsing has become a phenomenon and so popular," Sundwall said. "It gives a chance to those children and teens who don't own horses to interact with them also outside stables and riding schools."

Regional competition events are arranged and organised by volunteers throughout Finland, culminating in national championships every year.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
The British heavyweight claimed one of the all-time great heavyweight bouts in London.

Watch the moment Anthony Joshua defeats Wladimir Klitschko as referee stops fight in 11th round

00:49
2
Dr Lobsang Sangay arrived in Auckland on his first ever visit.

Tibetan PM in exile touches down for his first New Zealand visit

3
Celebrity models who planned to attend the Fyre Festival

Organisers of shambolic 'luxury' festival speak out

00:30
4
The powerhouse No. 8 was unleashed off the back of a rolling maul and he wasn't going to be stopped once he saw the line.

As it happened: Gutsy Blues hold Brumbies tryless in Canberra for physical bonus point Super Rugby win

5
Police car night generic

Body and car recovered from Buller River, dog 'in shock' found at scene


Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:40
The men were escorted from the rally as the crowd chanted “U.S.A”.

'Get em out of here!' Trump brandishes protestors waving Russian flags during rally

The US President was quick to thank the legal system.

President Donald Trump speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

100 days of 'profound change' - Trump proudly states at Pennsylvania rally

'My only allegiance is to you, our wonderful citizens".

00:59
A mountain guide captured the natural phenomenon as it sped its way towards the Terskol ski resort.

Watch: Colossal avalanche cloud tumbles towards Russian ski resort

The mountain guide who captured the footage can be heard farewelling his parents as the mass approached.


00:19
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a head-on collision between two cars south of Auckland.

South Auckland crash leaves young boy in critical condition

Emergency crews were called to the crash near Waiuku around 9.30am.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ