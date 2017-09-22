Hobart DJ admits to Tony Abbott 'headbutt'

A Hobart DJ has admitted to headbutting former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott at the city's waterfront.

Astro Labe, 38, pleaded guilty today in Hobart Magistrates Court to the charge of causing harm to a commonwealth official.

Labe, who was initially charged with common assault over the incident on September 21, will be sentenced on March 22.

The incident happened during the national debate over same-sex marriage.

Labe was wearing a "yes" sticker when he spotted Mr Abbott but has insisted his actions were because of a "personal hatred".

Speaking to reporters the day after the attack, Labe said a friend had "coincidentally" stuck a pro-gay marriage sticker on him prior to the incident.

"It was nothing really remotely to do with (same sex marriage). It's just about Tony Abbott, the f---ing worm that he is," Labe told reporters.

"I was a little bit too drunk to actually connect particularly well. Apparently he got a fat lip but he didn't have one this morning, so...he's a politician. I mean liar."

Nine News reports Mr Abbott's account bears this out, with the backbench MP disparaging the ferocity of the attack in interviews last night.