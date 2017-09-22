 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Hobart DJ admits to Tony Abbott 'headbutt'

share

Sources:

AAP | 1 NEWS

A Hobart DJ has admitted to headbutting former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott at the city's waterfront.

The former Aussie PM suffered slight swelling of the lip.
Source: ABC Australia

Astro Labe, 38, pleaded guilty today in Hobart Magistrates Court to the charge of causing harm to a commonwealth official.

Labe, who was initially charged with common assault over the incident on September 21, will be sentenced on March 22.

The incident happened during the national debate over same-sex marriage.

Labe was wearing a "yes" sticker when he spotted Mr Abbott but has insisted his actions were because of a "personal hatred".

Speaking to reporters the day after the attack, Labe said a friend had "coincidentally" stuck a pro-gay marriage sticker on him prior to the incident.

"It was nothing really remotely to do with (same sex marriage). It's just about Tony Abbott, the f---ing worm that he is," Labe told reporters.

"I was a little bit too drunk to actually connect particularly well. Apparently he got a fat lip but he didn't have one this morning, so...he's a politician. I mean liar."

Nine News reports Mr Abbott's account bears this out, with the backbench MP disparaging the ferocity of the attack in interviews last night.

He said his assailant "wasn't very good at it" and that his only souvenir was a "very, very slightly swollen lip".

Related

Australia

02:45
Jenny-May and Jack thinks there's a place for athletes to voice their politics while Daniel believes they "should stick to sports".

Man alleged to have headbutted Tony Abbott to reappear at court

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:14
1
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Canterbury area

2
Meremere Superette and Takeaways.

Shopkeeper stabbed while daughter present as two men armed with knives demand money, cigarettes

00:32
3
The mother of the two children said "Every word he has learned has been through music and singing".

Mother captures tear-jerking video of sister teaching brother with Down syndrome how to talk through song

00:22
4
The skipper of the yacht is being sued by one of those who was forced to leap for their lives on August 12.

Watch: Frightening footage shows Oregon fishermen leaping for their lives as speeding yacht ploughs into their boat

01:01
5
Aunt Elizabeth Jane Flores says she was shut out by her sister's husband, and that she wanted to help their kids.

'He would come in' - Aunt of 13 kids held captive in California house says brother-in-law watched her in shower

02:14
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Canterbury area

The MetService had said the thunderstorms bore the risk of producing tornadoes before the warning was lifted.

02:47
ACT leader David Seymour’s End of Life Choice bill has passed its first reading in Parliament.

New Zealanders can now have their say on euthanasia Bill as public submissions open

The End of Life Choice Bill is intended to "give people with a terminal illness ... the option of requesting assisted dying".


00:26
Cycle Action Network project manager Patrick Morgan said the risk of getting hit by a car door 'was always there'.

Cycling advocate calls for motorists to use 'Dutch Reach' technique to avoid hitting cyclists with car doors

Patrick Morgan said the risk of getting hit by a car door "was always there".


Meremere Superette and Takeaways.

Shopkeeper stabbed while daughter present as two men armed with knives demand money, cigarettes

Two men are wanted over the incident at the Meremere Superette and Takeaways, today.

00:29
Wild weather is settling in over most of the North Island today due to a slow moving low.

Watch: Kite boarders and young surfers make the most of high winds and waves in Tauranga

Some ferries have been cancelled in Auckland as the bad weather looks set to hang around.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 