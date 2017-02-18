Hitler's 'weapon of mass distruction' up for auction

A Maryland auction house is selling Adolf Hitler's personal travelling telephone.

An engraving of a swastika and Adolf Hitler's name are seen on the back of Hitler's personal travelling telephone. Source: Associated Press

Bill Panagopulos of Alexander Historical Auctions in Chesapeake City says occupying Russian officers gave the phone to Brig. Sir Ralph Rayner during a visit to Hitler's Berlin bunker.

Rayner's son is now selling the red phone with a Nazi party symbol and Hitler's name engraved on the back.

The phone is estimated at $280,000 to $410,000 and Panagopulos says bidding will start at $140,000 this weekend.

Panagopulos considers the phone a "weapon of mass destruction," noting that the orders Hitler gave over the phone took many lives.