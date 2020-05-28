TODAY |

Historic SpaceX launch postponed in US because of stormy weather

Source:  Associated Press

The launch of a SpaceX rocket ship with two NASA astronauts on a history-making flight into orbit has been called off with 16 minutes to go in the countdown because of the danger of lightning.

Two NASA astronauts on the SpaceX test flight to the International Space Station Source: Associated Press

Liftoff is rescheduled for Sunday.

The spacecraft was set to blast off this morning for the International Space Station, ushering in a new era in commercial spaceflight and putting NASA back in the business of launching astronauts from US soil for the first time in nearly a decade.

Ever since the space shuttle was retired in 2011, NASA has relied on Russian rockets to carry astronauts to and from the space station.

