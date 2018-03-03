Historic high tide and heavy rain turns Boston streets into streams

 

A powerful storm has hit America's east coast, from Washington DC all the way up to Maine, bringing with it heavy rain and flooding. 

Roads have been closed and pumps and sand bags have been distributed throughout the city after a massive nor’easter hit Boston this morning.
Source: David Caruso / Twitter

Boston's Seaport streets, in Massachusetts, are like streams after this morning's high tide of nearly 4.5 metres.

It's Boston's third-highest high tide since 1921, 7News Boston reports, but apparently the worst is yet to come. 

Sandbags and pumps have been distributed around the city and the National Guard has been activated.

