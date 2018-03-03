Historic high tide and heavy rain turns Boston streets into streams

Source:
A powerful storm has hit America's east coast, from Washington DC all the way up to Maine, bringing with it heavy rain and flooding.
Boston's Seaport streets, in Massachusetts, are like streams after this morning's high tide of nearly 4.5 metres.
It's Boston's third-highest high tide since 1921, 7News Boston reports, but apparently the worst is yet to come.
Sandbags and pumps have been distributed around the city and the National Guard has been activated.
