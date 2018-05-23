His wife died in the Santa Fe school shooting - only now can he fund his medical treatment

In a grim layering of American tragedies, a 67-year-old man with a lung disease was able to crowdfund his medical treatment only after his wife died in the Santa Fe, Texas, school shooting.

William Tisdale's Go Fund Me page for his fatal lung disease has raised $128,590 (USD). Source: Go Fund Me / Tisdale family

Cynthia Tisdale, 63, a substitute teacher at Santa Fe High School, was among the victims in Friday's shooting, in which a student used a shotgun and a handgun to kill eight students and two teachers.

She had hoped to one day retire and be a "full-time grandmother," said John Tisdale, her brother-in-law. "It will never happen."

Her husband, William Tisdale, was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which leads to scarring of the lungs, making it harder to breathe. He was denied a lung transplant in December, when he was told he had 12-18 months to live, according to the family’s GoFundMe page. Tisdale had taken the substitute teaching job partly to help pay his medical bills.

His family believed his best hope was an experimental stem cell treatment, which was not covered by insurance and would cost $13,000.

"With the procedure I have a chance for more time with your momma (my wife of 47 years), my children, and my wonderful grandchildren who I so much want to see grow up as much as possible," he said in a letter to his son that was posted on the GoFundMe page, which was created on March 29. "I fear without this I won’t make it to see 2019."

The family initially got little support. The campaign had raised $1,215 from donors in six states as of May 18, more than $11,000 short of its goal.

Then the massacre in Santa Fe happened, and the world offered its sympathy to the family. As of Tuesday, donors had pledged more than $120,000, coming from all 50 states and at least 33 countries, according to Katherine Cichy, a GoFundMe spokeswoman.

With all of the support, an expensive lung transplant that the family did not think was affordable is now "a distinct possibility," Tisdale's son, William Tisdale Jr., said in an interview on Tuesday. The family has an appointment scheduled this week to get a second opinion on whether he would be a viable candidate, which he was not considered before.

"It's just tremendous. We can't thank them enough," he said of the donors. "It's given him a lot of hope."

Tisdale said the extra money would help the family hire home health care for his father, a role his mother had performed, and cover the costs of her funeral.

In an update posted this week on behalf of his family, Tisdale said he was thankful for everyone who had "tried to keep giving my dad something to live for."

"It was hard for him to fight before and now losing my mom has made it unbearable, but every little notification on his phone gives him a chance at something," he wrote. "Thank you all so much."

On Twitter, the intersection of the tragedies was grist for a lot of head-shaking. "This is the gofundme for the man with terminal cancer whose wife had to go back to work to pay for it and was murdered in school the other day," one person tweeted.

Another user replied: "We’ve condensed America down to one tweet."