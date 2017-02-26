 

'His legacy will live on forever' - Friends and family remember Kiwi man killed in Japan avalanche

A New Zealand man who died after an avalanche swept him away at a ski resort yesterday in Japan has been remembered as a guy with a "massive heart" who had an "infectious energy". 

Samuel Kerr died after an avalanche swept him away in Japan.

Source: Givealittle

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade today confirmed the New Zealand man died at a ski area in Hokkaido, Japan.

"The Ministry is aware of the death of a New Zealander in Hokkaido," MFAT said in a statement.

"The New Zealand Embassy in Tokyo has offered consular assistance to the family of the deceased."

According to the Japanese Times, Samuel Kerr, 35, was snowboarding with four friends at an "off-limits area" at the Niseko ski resort in the town of Kutchan, local police said.

Mr Kerr's body was pulled from under the snow by rescuers.

Friends and family have taken to Facebook to pay their respects to Mr Kerr who was a "bright light for the whole whanau". 

"True legend and nicest person to ride the mountains of this beautiful place. You are and will be missed", Pete Graham wrote. 

Toni Mackinlay shared a memory of the time they climbed Mt Yotei together on a "perfect bluebird day" and said he was an "inspiration". 

"He was a very special guy who touched so many people's lives. He was so passionate about life and had so much love to give. He is an inspiration and his legacy will live on forever," Kate Thomas wrote. 

Hours before his death, Mr Kerr posted several photos on his Facebook page at a ski resort, saying that he was "keen as" for the day ahead. 

Another man in his 30s broke his ribs during the avalanche, reports said.

The avalanche was about 200m by 350m in size at a site of previous fatal avalanches in the area, the Japanese Times reported.

A Givealittle page has been set up to help bring Mr Kerr's body back to New Zealand, with nearly $13,000 raised as of 1.30pm. 

"Sam grew up in Dunedin and always had a passion for the outdoors," the page reads.

"Sadly Sam was killed in a avalanche and we want to bring him home and help his young family out."

loading error

