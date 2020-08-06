TODAY |

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bomb attack

Source:  Associated Press

People in the Japanese city of Hiroshima offered prayers and laid flowers early today to mark the 75th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack.

Before sunrise, dozens visited the cenotaph for atomic bomb victims to pay their respects. Source: Associated Press

Before sunrise, dozens of people visited the cenotaph for atomic bomb victims which holds the names of those who lost their lives to the bomb.

Mika Kuramitsu, a 36-year-old Hiroshima resident visits the memorial every year with her mother.

Both of her grandmothers were atomic bomb victims.

Yasuhiro Asaeda, who's 76, comes early in the morning every year on the date of the anniversary.

He was only 11 months old when the US - as part of the Allied effort during World War II - dropped the bomb on Hiroshima on 6 August 1945, flattening the city and killing 140,000 people.

Satoe Nakahara, a 76-year-old woman who also lost family members in the bombing, said it was essential for the world to learn lessons from it.

