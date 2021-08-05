TODAY |

Hillsong founder charged over covering up alleged child sex offences

Source:  AAP

Hillsong founder and pastor Brian Houston has been charged with concealing alleged child sex offences in the 1970s.

Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston speaks on stage during the Hillsong Atlanta grand opening. Source: Getty

NSW Police will allege New Zealand-born Houston knew information relating to the sexual abuse of a young male but never reported it to police.

Police first began investigating the matter in 2019.

They handed a brief of evidence to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, who gave advice to the police this week.

Mr Houston's lawyer received a court attendance notice for concealing a serious indictable offence this afternoon.

The founder of the Hillsong Church was among the people Prime Minister Scott Morrison wanted to be invited to a White House dinner when he visited the US in 2019.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House knocked back the request, which Mr Morrison only admitted making six months later.

Mr Houston was known to have been under police investigation for his failure to report his father's sexual abuse of children.

The child sex abuse royal commission found he failed to tell police about the abuse allegations against Frank Houston.

He will appear in Downing Centre Local Court on October 5.

