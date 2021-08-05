Hillsong church founder denies concealing his father’s child sex abuse

Hillsong mega-church founder Brian Houston has entered a not guilty plea, against an allegation he concealed his father's child sex abuse.

Global Senior Pastor Brian Houston speaks on stage during the Hillsong Atlanta grand opening. Source: Getty

Houston recently underwent 14 days in hotel quarantine in Sydney after arriving from the United States.

Today, he appeared in Sydney's Downing Centre.

Police allege the 67-year-old knew information relating to the sexual abuse of a young male in the 1970s, and failed to bring that information to the attention of authorities.

His father Frank Houston, who died in 2004, has been accused of abusing up to nine boys across Australia and New Zealand.

Houston, who was born in Auckland, said in a statement in August that the charge had come as a shock.

“I vehemently profess my innocence and will defend these charges, and I welcome the opportunity to set the record straight.”