Hillary Clinton's youngest brother, Tony Rodham, has died

Associated Press
Hillary Clinton's brother has died.

The former US senator, Secretary of State, first lady and Democratic presidential candidate announced on Twitter her youngest brother, Tony Rodham, died yesterday.

Clinton remembered him as a kind and generous person who could walk into a room and "light it up with laughter." She didn't say how he died but said Rodham was survived by his wife, Megan, and three children.

Rodham was born in 1954 and raised in the Chicago suburbs with his siblings, Hillary and Hugh Rodham.

He worked a variety of jobs, including stints as a prison guard, insurance salesman, repo man and private detective.

He also worked on the Democratic National Committee, helped on his sister's political campaigns and previously married the daughter of former US Sen. Barbara Boxer.

Hillary Clinton's brothers Tony Rodham, right, and Hugh Rodham. Source: Associated Press
