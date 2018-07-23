 

Hillary Clinton says Trump 'wants to be friends with Putin' for unknown reasons

Associated Press

Hillary Clinton offered a helping hand to immigrants looking to reunite with their families, saying she would help organise transport they might not be able to afford.

The former US Secretary of State spoke on the US President’s highly criticised summit with the Russian President last week.
She made the offer during the OZY Fest in New York's Central Park, where she was one of the guests taking part of the summer festival of conversation, music and food.

Clinton also commented on President Donald Trump's summit with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Helsinki, amid special counsel Robert Mueller's warning that Russian intelligence services have active "interference operations" in US politics.

"It's really distressing and alarming," she said, adding: "It should concern every American of any political party because this was a direct attack on our democracy."

Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election, said the summit showed that "now we have Putin telling the world what was decided", while "we're hearing crickets from the White House".

"It seems like our president doesn't care," she said.

"He wants to be friends with Putin for reasons we aren't sure of."

