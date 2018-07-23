 

RWC Sevens

World


Hillary Clinton says Trump ‘wants to be friends with Putin’ for unknown reasons

The former US Secretary of State spoke on the US President’s highly criticised summit with the Russian President last week.
00:48
1
Molia was the spearhead of the Kiwi attack in the first half.

LIVE: All Blacks Sevens claim World Cup title with final demolition of England

00:48
2
Back to Black! All Blacks Sevens overcome England in final to claim World Cup glory, ensuring double success after women claim title

3
Kurt Baker scores a try against France in the quarter final. Rugby World Cup Sevens. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

LIVE stream: Watch all the action from day three of the Rugby World Cup Sevens

4
Last election, less than 63 per cent of enrolled voters under 25 actually cast a ballot.

Social media star Jamie Curry reveals identity of fiancee one month after coming out to fans

00:30
5
Ireland took out the Challenge trophy final, beating Australia 24-14 at the RWC Sevens in San Francisco.

Australian sevens’ players tackle each other in humiliating fashion after jinking Irish footwork leaves them flailing in rival’s wake


06:47
Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis – born to surrogate Aleisha Hart.

'There’s a stigma attached to it we want abolished' – Kiwi same-sex couple detail three-year surrogacy battle

Christian Newman and Mark Edwards are new parents to six-week old Francis, born to a surrogate, but they say the long legal battle was unjust.


03:43
Salvation Army National Practice manager Jono Bell spoke to TVNZ’s Breakfast this morning.

Shocking new Salvation Army survey finds nearly half of New Zealanders have gone without heating, 37 per cent have skipped a meal as winter costs bite

"The results are really surprising at how widespread people are struggling this winter," said Jono Bell.


03:23
The National leader claimed NZ beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

Simon Bridges says 'we should expect more' of Kiwis on a benefit, who aren’t sanctioned enough by government

The National leader claims beneficiary numbers have risen under the Government, and it’s not fair on taxpayers.

00:48
01:52
The Government's waste levy charge could be increased, and a plastic bag ban is being considered.

Conservation Minister signals ban on single-use plastic bags

Eugenie Sage says there will be a consultation document coming out in the near future.