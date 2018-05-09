TODAY |

Hillary Clinton rules out 2020 presidential bid

Associated Press
Hillary Clinton says she won't run for president in 2020, but vows she's "not going anywhere".

The former secretary of state, senator and first lady ruled out another campaign during an interview posted today by New York TV station News12.

Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, says, "I'm going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe."

She says, "What's at stake in our country, the kind of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me."

She says she has spoken with several of the candidates seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, and has told them, "Don't take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises" from the Trump administration.

Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry got to sit down with Hillary Clinton ahead of her Auckland address last night, here’s what she had to say. Source: Seven Sharp
