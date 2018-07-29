 

Highlights: Parker hits the canvas, then decks Dillian Whtye in thrilling fight

Supplied
Joe Parker looked listless for 10 rounds before a huge final two- round flurry nearly produced victory. Source: Supplied
Listen: Joseph Parker floored by monster left hook from Dillian Whyte, slumps to second professional loss despite furious finish

Supplied
Joseph Parker wanted to be aggressive against British heavyweight Dillian Whyte in this morning's big boxing clash in London, but instead it was the Brit who dominated the fight, culminating in a huge ninth round knock-down.

The big Kiwi was knocked down – and senseless - by a punch for the first time in his career. And what a hit it was. Source: Supplied

It was the first time Parker, 26, had been dropped by a punch in his career, with a monster left hook which left the Kiwi dazed and seemed to put any thought of a victory out of reach.

But the big Brit got up and only just held on in the final seconds. Source: Supplied

It was to his credit that he was able to comeback with an incredible final round flurry that put Whyte on the canvas and left him clinging to the ring rope as the bell went to end the fight, to stop Parker from knocking him out.

Whyte, 30, would go on to win a unanimous points decision, taking his record to 24-1.

Man could face death penalty for 'honour killings' of US son-in-law, Iranian women's rights activist

Associated Press
A Jordanian immigrant could face the death penalty after a Texas jury convicted him of killing his daughter's American husband and an Iranian women's rights activist in what prosecutors described as "honour killings."

Prosecutors say Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan was enraged when Nesreen Irsan left home to marry a Christian and convert to Christianity, so he orchestrated the killings of his son-in-law and his daughter's close friend who had encouraged the marriage.

"Honour and shame, that's what this is all about," special prosecutor Anna Emmons told jurors.

"You heard him say honour is a big deal to him. And the only way to clean that honour is to kill."

Mr Irsan's trial in Houston lasted five weeks, but jurors deliberated for just 35 minutes Friday before convicting him in the deaths of Coty Beavers and Gelareh Bagherzadeh, according to the Houston Chronicle. A sentencing hearing was set to begin today.

Mr Irsan faces life in prison or the death penalty.

Mr Irsan testified that his daughter caused his family pain after running away to marry Mr Beavers, and that Ms Bagherzadeh had encouraged the union.

Nesreen Irsan testified that her father forbade her from dating Christians. She said she went to court to obtain a protective order to stop her family from harassing her after she moved in with Mr Beavers.

Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan acknowledged that he violated the protective order by continuing to call his daughter and drive near Mr Beavers' home. But he said he was concerned his daughter was on drugs and making bad decisions.

Among the nearly 100 witnesses in the trial was Mr Irsan's wife, Shmou Alrawabdeh, who testified last week that her conservative Muslim husband believed he had to kill Mr Beavers to restore his honour.

She told the jury that Mr Irsan sneaked into Mr Beavers' apartment and shot him to death.

Ms Alrawabdeh was also charged in the case, but she pleaded guilty to a lesser kidnapping charge in exchange for testifying against Mr Irsan.

Mr Irsan alleged in his testimony that his son, Nasim Irsan, was selling drugs and had attempted to poison him. Nasim Irsan, 24, is being held in Harris County jail on capital murder charges in the two slayings.

Jordanian immigrant Ali Mahwood-Awad Irsan sits in court in Houston. Source: Associated Press
