High school teacher who took student home for sex gets support of boy's parents who say pair were in love

The parents of an 18-year-old boy, who was having an affair with a female teacher, reportedly asked police not to prosecute, saying the pair were very much in love.

Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students. Source: New Britain Police Department

The US teacher, Tayler Boncal, 22, has been accused of sexually assaulting one of her male students after the pair exchanged phone numbers and then had sex at her home four times over the space of three weeks.

Shas been charged with three counts of second degree sexual assault over the incidents which took place in New Britain, Connecticut between December 25 and January 11 of this year.

But according to WTIC TV, the arrest warrant says the relationship was consensual and initiated by the victim.

The West Hartford School System reportedly alerted local police of the allegations after she was fired in December.

In a Statement given by Boncal to police, which was obtained by the Daily Mail, the teacher also expressed that she was in love with the student.

"She stated that the victim was kind to her. Boncal stated that she loved the victim and was emotional regarding her feelings for him," part of the statement reads.

Boncal joined Conard High School in West Hartford as a student teacher in April 2017 and the relationship between her and the student began after the pair exchanged phone numbers in December.

Talking to police, the student explained that they first had intercourse at Boncal's home around Christmas, he said she then performed oral sex on him.

Three more sexual encounters followed at her home, before another student reported the relationship to the school's principal on January 12 and Boncal was called in to explain.

Both the student and his family said they didn't wish to press charges against the teacher, but she was placed on administrative leave and later questioned by police leading to the charges being laid in court last week.

Although the boy is of legal age, the court deemed it to be sexual assault due to the teacher/student relationship.