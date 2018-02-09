 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A US teacher has been accused of sexually assaulting one of her male students after the pair exchanged phone numbers and then had sex at her home four times over the space of three weeks.

Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

Source: New Britain Police Department

Tayler Boncal, 22, has been charged with three counts of second degree sexual assault over the incidents which took place between her and an 18-year-old student in New Britain, Connecticut between December 25 and January 11 of this year.

In a Statement given by Boncal to police, which was obtained by the Daily Mail, the teacher expressed that she was in love with the student.

Pregnant former teacher jailed after having sex with teen student in school storage cupboard

"She stated that the victim was kind to her. Boncal stated that she loved the victim and was emotional regarding her feelings for him," part of the statement reads.

Boncal joined Conard High School in West Hartford as a student teacher in April 2017 and the relationship between her and the student began after the pair exchanged phone numbers in December.

Talking to police, the student explained that they first had intercourse at Boncal's home around Christmas, he said she then performed oral sex on him.

Three more sexual encounters followed at her home, before another student reported the relationship to the school's principal on January 12 and Boncal was called in to explain.

Both the student and his family said they didn't wish to press charges against the teacher, but she was placed on administrative leave and later questioned by police leading to the charges being laid in court last week.

Although the boy is of legal age, the court deemed it to be sexual assault due to the teacher/student relationship.

Boncal will serve at least nine-months behind bars if convicted, with the maximum sentence being 10-years imprisonment.

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:15
1
Anna Karg and Enoch Orious are relying on trading, dumpster-diving and charity while in New Zealand.

'They're taking the mickey out of us' – Breakfast crew not impressed with two tourists eating at soup kitchens

2
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman who checked-in for appendix removal finds husband harvested her kidney over unpaid dowry

3
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

4
Handcuffs.

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in slavery-like conditions

04:40
5
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson.

Meet the Green Party co-leader contenders: 10 quick questions with Julie Anne Genter and Marama Davidson

Find out their secret skills, favourite Opposition MP and why they became MPs.


A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

04:40
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

The amino acid is also found in a variety of other foods including poultry, eggs.


01:25
Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.

'It was a late night!' Team New Zealand celebrates Halberg success in style

Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.


01:20
The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision.

Watch: 'The kids are the victims' – Bill English fires up over Labour's plan to scrap charter schools

The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision, which would hurt Maori students.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 