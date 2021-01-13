TODAY |

High-ranking Republican Liz Cheney, daughter of former VP, will vote to impeach Trump

Source:  Associated Press

Republican Representative Liz Cheney says she will vote to impeach US President Donald Trump.

Republican Representative Liz Cheney. Source: Associated Press

The Wyoming congresswoman, the No. 3 Republican in the House, said in a statement today that Trump "summoned" the mob that attacked the Capitol last week, "assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack." 

She says, "Everything that followed was his doing."

She also notes that Trump could have immediately intervened to stop his supporters, but he did not.  

Cheney says, "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

Cheney is a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

Trump himself has taken no responsibility for his role in inciting the attackers.

New York Representative John Katko was the first Republican to say he'd vote to impeach Trump.

World
North America
Crime and Justice
