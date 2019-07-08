TODAY |

High-profile US financier Jeffrey Epstein due in court over sex-trafficking charges

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

Wealthy financier and registered sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is due in court following an arrest in New York on new sex-trafficking charges involving allegations that date to the early 2000s, according to law enforcement officials.

Epstein, a wealthy hedge fund manager who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Great Britain's Prince Andrew, and President Donald Trump, was taken into federal custody yesterday and is expected to appear tomorrow in Manhattan federal court, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

One of the officials said Epstein is accused of paying underage girls for massages and molesting them at his homes in Florida and New York.

The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the pending case.

A message was sent to Epstein's defence attorney seeking comment. Epstein is being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Centre in Manhattan, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website.

Epstein's arrest, first reported by The Daily Beast, comes amid renewed scrutiny of a once-secret plea deal that ended a federal investigation against him.

That deal, which is being challenged in Florida federal court, allowed Epstein, who is now 66, to plead guilty to lesser state charges of soliciting and procuring a person under age 18 for prostitution.

Averting a possible life sentence, Epstein was instead sentenced to 13 months in jail. The deal also required he reach financial settlements with dozens of his once-teenage victims and register as a sex offender.

Epstein's deal was overseen by former Miami US Attorney Alexander Acosta, who is now Trump's labor secretary. Acosta has defended the plea deal as appropriate under the circumstances, though the White House said in February that it was "looking into" his handling of the deal.

US District Judge Kenneth Marra of Florida ruled earlier this year that Epstein's victims should have been consulted under federal law about the deal, and he is now weighing whether to invalidate the non-prosecution agreement, or NPA, that protected Epstein from federal charges.

It was not immediately clear whether the cases involved the same victims since nearly all have remained anonymous.

FILE - In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein, center, is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, Fla. The wealthy financier and convicted sex offender has been arrested in New York on sex trafficking charges. Two law enforcement officials said Epstein was taken into federal custody Saturday, July 6, 2019, on charges involving sex-trafficking allegations that date to the 2000s. (Uma Sanghvi/Palm Beach Post via AP, File)
Jeffrey Epstein, centre, is shown in custody in West Palm Beach, Florida. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
2
Kane Williamson batting. New Zealand Blackcaps v South Africa. ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Edgbaston Cricket Ground. Birmingham. England, UK. Wednesday 19 June 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Kane Williamson only Kiwi in World Cup's 'team of the group stage'
3
The US president also claimed that some people are happier there because they are “in better shape now.”
US President Donald Trump lashes out at media over 'phony' border conditions
4
The ship could be seen moving close to the bank before veering away, barely missing it and other boats nearby.
Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade
5
The Kiwi champ couldn’t believe Jorge Masvidal’s five-second win.
'F***in' ghetto Jesus!' - Stunned Israel Adesanya stops interview in colourful fashion after seeing UFC fighter’s flying knee KO
MORE FROM
World
MORE
01:39
GoFundMe says former Wallaby’s campaign violated its terms.

Israel Folau has right to express 'dopey' opinions, Barnaby Joyce says
00:30
The Kiwi champ couldn’t believe Jorge Masvidal’s five-second win.

'F***in' ghetto Jesus!' - Stunned Israel Adesanya stops interview in colourful fashion after seeing UFC fighter’s flying knee KO
00:30
The ship could be seen moving close to the bank before veering away, barely missing it and other boats nearby.

Watch: Mammoth cruise ship narrowly avoids smashing into Venice esplanade
00:30
The US president also claimed that some people are happier there because they are “in better shape now.”

US President Donald Trump lashes out at media over 'phony' border conditions