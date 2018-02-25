High profile companies are cutting ties with the NRA after Florida school shooting

Delta and United Airlines are the latest companies to cut ties with the National Rifle Association (NRA), following the deadly shooting at a Florida high school earlier this month.

Both Delta and United said Saturday they will no longer offer discounted fares to NRA members to attend their annual meetings, and both have asked the gun rights group to remove any references to their companies from the NRA website.

A growing number of large companies have announced they are cutting or reducing ties with the NRA in reponse to growing backlash in the wake of the massacre.

Rental car rental companies Hertz, Enterprise and Avis have all terminated discount programs for NRA members.