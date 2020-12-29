'High alert' — NSW premier urges Covid-19 tests ahead of New Year's Eve as new cases confirmed

The premier of New South Wales urged residents to be tested and warned those in Greater Sydney need to be "on high alert" as contact tracers work to confirm if several new cases are linked to the Avalon cluster.

Gladys Berejiklian confirmed today three new cases of Covid-19 were detected in New South Wales in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday (local time), which were directly linked to the Avalon cluster on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

All three cases are already in isolation.

An additional three other cases were diagnosed yesterday evening in Wollongong, Sydney's inner west and Sydney's northern suburbs respectively.

Contact tracers are still working to establish whether those cases are linked to the Avalon cluster.

Berejiklian said 16,000 people had come forward to be tested on yesterday, but they were hopeful testing numbers would increase further.

"I urge everybody to please come forward and get tested no matter whether you have the mildest of symptoms, not matter if you haven't been to a so-called hotspot," she said.

"Even if you haven't been to a venue where someone has been infected, someone that you've been in close contact with may have been to one of those venues or may have undertaken an activity which has put them at risk of having acquired the virus."

She also reminded people to do the right thing during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Authorities have banned New Year's Eve revellers from congregating in Sydney's downtown harbourside to see the celebrated fireworks due to the pandemic risk.

People who live in the city centre can invite up to 10 guests to their homes to celebrate.