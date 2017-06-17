'He's not going to clear that' - incredible footage of truck smashing into freeway overpass in Australia

The destructive moment a large truck smashes into an overpass in Perth, Australia has been caught on dashcam video by a shocked eyewitness.

The truck hit the Hay St overpass on the Mitchell Freeway in the city's west last Tuesday, sending a large cloud of debris and dust over nearby motorists.

Martin Soo uploaded the footage to Youtube, captioned as, "Always drive a safe distance! Driver of truck was OK and so was the contents... The bridge looks damaged."

Liam Croy was driving directly behind the truck when the incident happened.

"A split second before the truck reached the bridge I thought: "He's in trouble, he's not going to clear that'," he told 7 News.

"I'm glad that the truck squeezed under the bridge and didn't just stop dead still because I might of went straight into the back of the truck."