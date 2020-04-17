TODAY |

He's done it! UK veteran Tom Moore raises $29m for the NHS

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

A 99-year-old British army veteran has raised NZ$29 million for the NHS after setting a target of just NZ$2,000.

Captain Tom Moore wanted to do his bit for NHS during the Covid-19 crisis. Source: 1 NEWS

Under a guard of honour by the military, Captain Tom Moore walked 100 laps of his garden and says he was blown away by the public support.

"I think it’s an absolutely fantastic sum of money, you would never imagine that sort of money. It’s just, it’s unbelievable that people would be so kind to give that sort of money to the NHS," Captain Tom said.

The outpouring of donations came with a number of messages from stars across the UK including Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams who tweeted: "Once a hero always a hero".

England cricketer Ben Stokes sent a video to the BBC saying, "what you have managed to achieve is absolutely fantastic, the funds you have managed to raise for the real heroes today."

The former tank commander who served in World War II turns 100 on April 30.

