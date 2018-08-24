Hero's welcome for Scott Morrison after miracle Australia federal election win

Scott Morrison has claimed victory in Australia's federal election after a remarkable election where the coalition defied the the polls and the pundits.

"I have always believed in miracles," he told Liberal supporters with his wife and daughters by his side, after Labor leader Bill Shorten conceded defeat.

"I'm standing with the three biggest miracles of my life here tonight and tonight we have been delivered another one."

The hundreds of Liberal supporters gathered in the ballroom of the Sofitel Wentworth Hotel cheered wildly as Mr Morrison entered the room.

He thanked Mr Shorten for his "kind words" and wished him and his family well, and God's blessings.

Mr Morrison dedicated the victory to the people he calls the "quiet Australians".

"... it's always been about them. It's always been for those of you watching this at home tonight, for me and for my government, for all of my team, it's all about you," he said.

Mr Morrison, who became Prime Minister of Australia less than nine months ago after the Liberal party rolled Malcolm Turnbull, promised to return to work straight away.

"We've got a lot of work to do. We're going to get back to work for the Australians that we know go to work every day, who face those struggles and trials every day," he said.

"They're looking for a fair go and they're having a go and they're going to get a go from our government."

The coalition will be returned to Australian government after winning at least 74 of the 76 seats needed to form a majority in parliament.

A number of seats are still in doubt, but Mr Morrison acknowledged those candidates who won their seats - and singled out Queensland, where Labor failed to make an impact.

"How good's Queensland?" he said, to chants of Queensland from the crowd.

"I never thought I'd hear that in this room in NSW this close to Origin."