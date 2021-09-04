TODAY |

Heroin worth $162m seized in Australia's biggest bust in 20 years

Source:  AAP

A Sydney man has been arrested over what Australian authorities say is the country's biggest heroin seizure in nearly two decades.

File image of heroin. Source: istock.com

Some 347 kilograms of heroin was seized in December 2020.

The massive amount of the illicit drug could have given rise to more than 1.1 million street deals, and netted NZD$162 million, authorities say.

The 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday at his home in Mt Colah on Sydney's upper north shore.

Local authorities say he's linked to the seizure.


