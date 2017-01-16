Heroic pest control driver saves choking stranger on side of New York road

 

A heroic pest control driver has described the moment he saved a choking stranger on the side of a New York road.

US man, Pavel Fesyuk, knew something wasn't right when he saw a man bent over on the side of the road.
Source: 13wham

Pavel Fesyuk came across a man hunched over on the side of a road in Rochester, New York.

He said it was obvious the man was choking so he stopped to help - after many before him had reportedly passed by.

Mr Pavel says he started patting the man's back upon the man's request, but the choking continued so he moved onto the Heimlich manoeuvre.

"Grabbed him, a couple thrusts, and then he ended up saying he swallowed whatever it was," Mr Pavel told ABC's WHAM News.

Mr Pavel says he didn't hesitate to help the man, and that his mixed martial arts training helped him act confidently.

"We're a Christian family, so we tend to do things for others, or we're supposed to."

