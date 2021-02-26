TODAY |

Heroic mum saves kids from burning building by dropping them from window in Turkey

Source:  Associated Press

A woman rescued her four children from a burning building in Istanbul by throwing them out of a window, and all of them are doing fine, Turkish media reported.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Bystanders stretched a blanket as their mother dropped them one-by-one. Source: 1 NEWS

The mother threw the children from a third-floor window amid black smoke from the fire yesterday. 

Video captured each child falling as volunteers stretched out a blanket to catch them.

Bystanders were heard screaming amid sounds of alarms. Some shouted at the woman not to drop the children.

The children were carried to ambulances, and Turkish media reported they were uninjured. 

The mother was hospitalised as a precaution and then discharged, according to news reports.

The fire, which began in an electrical panel, was extinguished. Two other children and two older adults were also rescued.

World
Middle East
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
KFC worker confirmed as Covid-19 case — What to do if you were at the store
2
Auckland KFC worker confirmed as new Covid-19 community case
3
Man killed in Papatoetoe police stand-off was deported from Australia in 2017
4
PM 'frustrated' recent Covid-19 cases broke isolation rules, but reluctant to threaten 'repercussions'
5
Full video: Jacinda Ardern speaks to media from Auckland, after news latest Covid-19 case worked shift at KFC
MORE FROM
World
MORE

A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral

Donald Trump's tax records obtained by New York prosecutor after court rejects former president’s bid
01:28

Mullets, among the world’s most recognisable and ridiculed haircuts, stage a comeback

Illegal gold mine in Indonesia collapses, killing six workers