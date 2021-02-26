Heroic mum saves kids from burning building by dropping them from window in Turkey

A woman rescued her four children from a burning building in Istanbul by throwing them out of a window, and all of them are doing fine, Turkish media reported.

The mother threw the children from a third-floor window amid black smoke from the fire yesterday.

Video captured each child falling as volunteers stretched out a blanket to catch them.

Bystanders were heard screaming amid sounds of alarms. Some shouted at the woman not to drop the children.

The children were carried to ambulances, and Turkish media reported they were uninjured.

The mother was hospitalised as a precaution and then discharged, according to news reports.