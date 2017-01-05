 

Heroic men step in to help woman being violently beaten in street in northern China

A man was recently caught violently assaulting a woman on a street in northern China until a passerby came to the woman's aid, in an area where there is a general reluctance to help strangers in need. 

Shocking footage has emerged of a man beating a woman on a Northern China street until a passerby runs to her aid.

Video footage of the incident in the northern province of Hebei shows a man beating a woman to the ground, repeatedly stepping on her head and punching her as both a pedestrian and car pass by, but luckily for the woman two men came to her aid stopping the violence. 

"At the time I didn't think about it much, I just felt it's not the right to hit people," one of the good Samaritans, restaurant worker Yang Yanshuai told local media. 

"That man was beating that woman pretty fiercely. You can't do that, so I came to stop him."

The second man that stepped in to help the woman, Zhang Chengwei can be seen pushing the attacker away.

"I look down on this type of man that hits women," he said.

Police later said it was a couple who were fighting, and the parents  of the woman requested the case be scrapped as it was a private matter, Peoples News, China reports.

The police however refused the family's wishes and the attacker will be dealt with according to the law. 

The incident became national news in China because there is a lack of protection for those who step in to help and also a string of cases where people pretended to be injured have led to a general reluctance for people to help those in need.

People have reportedly been asked to pay the medical bills or are sued by those they help, and the problem became so prevalent that a Chinese insurer offered policies for those who helped elderly in need, covering legal costs, The Guardian reports. 

A good Samaritan law is being drafted in Beijing to reduce risks for those who help, the proposed law will ensure they will not need to cover medical bills. 

But there is still no national legislation on the issue. 

