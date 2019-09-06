Heroic dog saves Sydney woman during attack in her home

A woman's dog has come to her rescue while an intruder allegedly tried to strangle her in her bedroom in Sydney's northwest.



The 60-year-old woman was woken by a man in her North Parramatta home early on Sunday morning, police say.



The man allegedly assaulted her and attempted to strangle her before the woman's dog ran into the room and attacked him.



The man fled and the woman hid in the bathroom.



Police arrested a 34-year-old man, who is known to the woman, in Parramatta later on Sunday and charged him with breaking and entering and assault with intent to murder.

